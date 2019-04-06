Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Transferred to 60-day IL

Gregorius (elbow) has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The shortstop was on the 10-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but with the Yankees making a couple of roster moves on Saturday, the 29-year-old was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a spot. Gregorius has been throwing from 90-to-120 feet and could be back just before the All-Star break, although an timeline for a return has yet to be established.

More News
Our Latest Stories