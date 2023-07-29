Thorpe has a 2.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 99.1 innings through 16 starts for High-A Hudson Valley.

The 61st overall pick in last year's draft, Thorpe has been dominant in his pro debut. Opposing batters are hitting .198 against him and he is generating groundballs at a 49.3 percent clip to go with his 32.6 percent strikeout rate. The 6-foot-4 righty was more projectable than the typical college pitcher, and Thorpe's fastball now sits in the 93-94 mph range. He has one of the best changeups in the minors and also boasts an above-average slider to round out his repertoire.