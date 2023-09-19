Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Jomboy Media's Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday that Pereira could be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury.

The hamstring injury offers an explanation as to why Pereira hasn't played since last Thursday. Theoretically, Pereira could make it back before the end of the season if he ultimately does require a trip to the IL. Realistically, it probably wouldn't happen with so few days left on the calendar and the Yankees all but officially eliminated from playoff contention. The rookie outfielder has struggled mightily during his first taste of big-league action, slashing just .143/.241/.186 with a 39.2 percent strikeout rate. Oswaldo Cabrera has started in left field for the Yankees each of the last three games and could continue to see regular time there with Pereira out.