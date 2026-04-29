White Sox's Everson Pereira: Hits shelf with pec strain
The White Sox placed Pereira on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right pectoral strain.
Pereira was labeled day-to-day after he exited Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels due to an injury that the White Sox initially referred to as a sore right shoulder, but follow-up tests revealed the pec strain. The White Sox are still in the process of evaluating Pereira and haven't offered up a clear timeline for his return, but he'll be out for at least the next week and a half after hitting the IL for the second time this season. The White Sox called up Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move to replenish their depth in the outfield, but Austin Hays could end up serving as Pereira's primary replacement in the starting nine.
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