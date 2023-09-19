Pereira (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed earlier in the day that Pereira could require a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action for a few days. The team hasn't made a move yet with the rookie outfielder, though, so perhaps that's a good sign. He'll need at least another day to recuperate, however. Oswaldo Cabrera is in left field again Tuesday.