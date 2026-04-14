White Sox's Everson Pereira: Back from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox reinstated Pereira (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The 25-year-old outfielder landed on the shelf in early April due to an ankle sprain, but he's ready to rejoin the White Sox after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer during his lone rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Pereira had a solid start to the campaign, going 4-for-16 with a homer and a double through five games, and should reclaim his role in the short side of an outfield platoon. He's batting cleanup and starting in right field Tuesday against Tampa Bay southpaw Shane McClanahan.
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