Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and one strikeout in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Although the Yankees put up 10 runs in Friday's contest, Sanchez provided the team's only home run with a two-run shot in the fifth inning. That was his only hit of the day as he left five runners stranded during his other four at-bats. The catcher has now homered in back-to-back games but is still slashing just .113/.203/.302 over the first 16 games this year.