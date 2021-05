Sanchez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.

Sanchez was one of three Yankees that recorded at least two hits Sunday and also plated a run, scoring Aaron Judge with an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Sanchez has been extremely inconsistent at the plate this season but might be turning things around of late, as he has reached base safely in three of his last four contests while posting two multi-hit games in that span.