Cole (6-1) earned the victory Tuesday over Tampa Bay, striking out seven across six scoreless innings while allowing five hits and a walk.

Cole bounced back from last week's five-homer barrage by shutting down the Rays. He loaded the bases in the sixth but was able to pitch out of trouble by inducing a double-play ball. It was the sixth time in 12 starts that he allowed one run or fewer while pitching at least six innings. The 31-year-old has a 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 91:18 K:BB in 73 innings, very similar to his 2021 numbers.