Cole (8-1) earned the win over the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over 7.1 innings.

Cole got through five scoreless frames before the Mariners tacked on their only run of the night on an RBI double from Jared Kelenic in the sixth. The double was the Mariners' only extra-base hit of the night, as Cole was his usual dominant self, registering 20 whiffs and a 34 percent CSW. He's put together a sparking 1.78 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across four starts in June so far and lines up for a tough test against the Rangers over the weekend.