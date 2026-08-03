Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Earns fifth win

Cole (5-5) earned the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Cole threw 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes and picked up his second consecutive victory. His only blemish came in the fourth inning when Michael Busch delivered an RBI single. The veteran right-hander has been excellent since the All-Star break, allowing just six runs across 24.2 innings while piling up 31 strikeouts in four starts. Through 13 outings this season, Cole owns a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 78:17 K:BB across 73.2 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start Saturday against Atlanta.