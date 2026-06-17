Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Limits White Sox for second win

Cole (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Andrew Benintendi took Cole deep in the first inning to give Chicago an early lead, but the right-hander quickly settled in and retired 13 consecutive batters through the middle innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth when Luisangel Acuna's single with the bases loaded brought home a run, but Cole escaped the jam and stranded three runners to survive the inning. The former AL Cy Young winner threw 90 pitches for the first time this season Tuesday and has now recorded three quality starts in five outings since returning. Cole continues to build momentum, posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Reds.