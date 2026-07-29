Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Notches fourth win

Cole (4-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander delivered his first scoreless outing since late May, though he was still pitching decently prior to Tuesday with 10 runs allowed and an 11.8 K/9 across his past four starts (24.1 innings). After missing the first two months of the campaign while completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Cole has found his footing pretty well through 12 appearances with a 3.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB over 68 innings.