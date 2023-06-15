Cole didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and 10th of the season in 15 trips to the mound, but he left with the score tied 1-1. Cole generated 32 called or swinging strikes among his 95 pitches, but it was his control that stood out as this was his first start of 2023 in which he didn't issue a free pass. He'll take a 2.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 98:29 K:BB through 91.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week at home against the Mariners.