Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Stumbles in second loss

Cole (2-2) took the loss Monday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

It was perhaps a season-worst outing for Cole, who surrendered a season-high nine hits and five runs Monday. The 35-year-old right-hander had fired 12.2 scoreless innings to begin the season, but he's struggled to the tune of a 5.95 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 19.2 frames during the month of June. Cole will be trying to right the ship his next time out in Boston, where he'll carry a 3.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over 32.1 innings.