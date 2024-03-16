Cole said Saturday that he is dealing with nerve inflammation in his right elbow and he won't throw for three-to-four weeks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

A lengthy rest period was expected for Cole, although there is still plenty of room for him to appear later this season after it was determined his elbow won't require surgery. Cole remains without a firm timeline for his return to the Yankees' rotation, but a clearer picture may emerge after the end of his no-throw period.