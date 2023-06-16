Bader (hamstring) was not activated from the injured list prior to Friday's game against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The expectation had been that Bader would return from the injured list for the Yankees' weekend series in Boston, but that hasn't happened, at least not yet. There's been no indication that he's had a setback, so perhaps the club just decided to give him one more day to recover. Billy McKinney is playing center field Friday.