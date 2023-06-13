Bader (hamstring) will play in a rehab game Wednesday before being activated Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.

Bader's return for the weekend series in Boston is predicated on him getting through Wednesday's rehab contest with no issues, of course. The center fielder has been sidelined since late May with a right hamstring strain and a return date had seemed unclear, but it sounds like the Yankees and fantasy managers will be getting him back soon.