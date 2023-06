Bader went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Bader's been swinging a hot bat of late, going 7-for-17 (.412) with four doubles in his last four games. Overall, he's slashing .268/.295/.480 with six homers, 19 runs scored, 22 RBI and seven steals through 129 plate appearances while batting in the middle of the Yankees' lineup.