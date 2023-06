Bader (hamstring) is unlikely to be ready for activation from the injured list when first eligible Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bader has been going through some baseball activities and hasn't felt anything in his strained right hamstring, but he just needs a little more time. A return around the middle of the month seems possible. The Yankees are using Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field with Bader out.