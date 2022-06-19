Taillon (8-1) gave up four hits, two walks and no runs over 5.2 innings to earn the win in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He struck out eight.

Taillon bounced back from two sub-par starts in a row against the Cubs and the Twins to blank the Blue Jays over 5.2 innings. The eight strikeouts were a season high, and Taillon now holds an impeccable 6.7 K/BB ratio on the year, thanks especially to limiting the base on balls. His win against the Blue Jays marks a continuation of what has been an impressive 2022 campaign thus far. Taillon's eight wins put him in a tie for the most in the majors. With the Yankees averaging a league-best 5.09 runs per game, Taillon should be in line for plenty more wins, especially if he can maintain an ERA under 3.00. Look for Taillon to start next week against the Astros when he will go for win No. 9.