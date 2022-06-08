Taillon did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk over four innings against the Twins. He struck out three.

Taillon was not very efficient on Tuesday, allowing nine hits in four innings, throwing 63 of 87 pitches for strikes. Although he allowed four earned runs, only one was a home run which he allowed to Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning before being pulled. Tuesday's outing was the righty's shortest of the season and follows three quality starts in a row. He will carry a 2.73 ERA into his next start.