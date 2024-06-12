The Yankees reinstated Dominguez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dominguez has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in Septebmer, and although he now appears to have made a full recovery, he will remain in Triple-A for now. The 21-year-old outfield prospect has played in 20 total games with three of New York's minor-league affiliates, slashing .368/.415/.658 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 82 plate appearances. If he continues at his current pace, a return to the majors is likely to come at some point, though he would have to compete against Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto for playing time in the Yankees' outfield. Jon Berti (calf) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.