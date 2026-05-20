Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Begins hitting off tee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez (shoulder) has begun hitting off a tee, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It's an important step as Dominguez works his way back from an AC sprain in his left shoulder, but there remains no timetable for the switch hitter's return. Dominguez has missed almost two weeks of action with the injury and is unlikely to make it back before the end of May.
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