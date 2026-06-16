Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Status TBD after tooth extraction

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Dominguez had a tooth pulled and his availability for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox is uncertain.

The Yankees are presumably waiting to see how Dominguez feels after he reports to the ballpark before determining whether he will be ready to start the series opener. Dominguez has been in the lineup for each of the last two games following his return from the injured list. He will not need an IL stint as a result of his tooth extraction, but Dominguez might sit out Tuesday's contest.