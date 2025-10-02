Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Getting Game 3 start versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Chisholm was absent from the lineup in Game 1 versus southpaw ace Garrett Crochet, but he will be in the lineup Thursday against rookie lefty Connelly Early. Chisholm went 0-for-3 but drew a walk and scored the go-ahead run in the Yankees' Game 2 victory.
More News
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Out of lineup against Crochet•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Cleared for wild-card series•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Out with sore forearm•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: X-rays on forearm negative•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Exits after HBP•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Day off versus lefty•