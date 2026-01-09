Chisholm and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $10.2 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Chisholm is in the final year of arbitration eligibility and will receive roughly a $4.5 million raise from 2025. The latest reports suggest he isn't close to a long-term contract with the Yankees, so he could be headed for free agency following the 2026 season. Chisholm hit 31 home runs with 31 stolen bases across 531 plate appearances last season.