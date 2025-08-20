Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Likely has flexor strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Loaisiga is believed to be working through a right flexor strain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga was originally recovering from mid-back tightness that landed him on the 15-day IL in early August. However, his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was shut down after experiencing soreness in his throwing arm, and while the initial diagnosis is a flexor strain, he'll undergo multiple tests and seek additional opinions to determine the severity and nature of the injury.
