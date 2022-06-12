Montgomery (2-1) earned the win over the Cubs on Saturday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing five hits while striking out five.

The Yankees offense had little trouble putting runs on the board against Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer, allowing Montgomery to cruise to a stress-free win. He didn't allow any extra-base hits in the contest and prevented any Chicago players from reaching third base. The southpaw has pitched well all season but began the campaign without a win through nine outings. However, he's now picked up a pair of victories over his past three starts, posting a 1.33 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 20.1 innings during that span.