Sears (3-0) was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after picking up the win Tuesday against the Athletics. He allowed three hits and had one strikeout and one walk across 5.2 scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old was demoted immediately after delivering five shutout innings in his first MLB start May 25, and he'll once again head back to Triple-A following another strong outing. Sears threw 48 of his 78 pitches for strikes and generated only seven whiffs, but he gave up just one extra-base hit and kept Oakland off the board. The left-hander is returning to the minors since New York's starting rotation -- which has been one of the best in baseball -- is currently healthy, but he should be the favorite for a call-up any time the Yankees are in need of a spot starter.