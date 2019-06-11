Gil tossed seven scoreless innings for Low-A Charleston on Monday, giving up three hits while logging 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Matched up with a dominant Dallas Keuchel, Gil went toe-to-toe with the 2015 Cy Young winner, posting double-digit strikeouts while needing just 86 pitches to make it through seven innings. The 21-year-old continues to light it up for the RiverDogs, as this performance leaves him with a 1.81 ERA and a 73:25 K:BB through 54.2 innings, so his case for a promotion is strengthening by the day.