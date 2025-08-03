The Yankees activated Gil (lat) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start against the Marlins on Sunday.

The right-hander has been on the shelf all season while recovering from the lat strain he suffered during spring training, but he's ready to make his 2025 MLB debut Sunday in Miami. Gil threw 75 pitches over 4.1 innings during his final minor-league rehab outing Tuesday, so he's likely to have some minor workload limitations in his first few starts back with the Yankees. The 27-year-old was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024 after he posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 171:77 K:BB across 151.2 innings.