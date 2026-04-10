The Yankees will recall Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Friday's game against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees' early-season schedule has allowed them to use a four-man rotation thus far, but the need for a fifth starter has arrived and Gil will be the one to fill it. Gil missed much of the 2025 campaign with a lat strain before collecting a 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:33 K:BB across 57 regular-season innings covering 11 starts. The 27-year-old showed good velocity during spring training and posted a 24:5 K:BB in 19.1 frames, but throwing strikes has been a consistent issue for him in the majors and minors. With Carlos Rodon (elbow/hamstring) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) due back in the coming weeks, Gil will need to get off to a good start if he wants to retain a spot in the Yankees' rotation.