Gil will be stretched out to start this spring, but the Yankees are open to the possibility of shifting him to a relief role, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The Yankees remain high on Gil's potential as a starting pitcher, but they could have more of an immediate need in the bullpen. Clayton Beeter is also a possibility to shift to relief. Gil was limited to just two rehab starts in 2023 after coming back from Tommy John surgery but has arrived to spring training without restrictions.