Gil (0-1) yielded five runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Miami.

Gil was reinstated from the injured list to make his 2025 debut after recovering from a lat injury. He couldn't find his groove against a red-hot Marlins squad; Gil coughed up three runs in the second inning and was charged with two more when Kyle Stowers knocked a home run off reliever Brent Headrick in the fourth. Gil threw 77 pitches (44 strikes) but forced only five whiffs. He threw 75 pitches in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so he should be expected to have a fairly regular workload moving forward. He's projected for a home matchup against the Astros next weekend.