Gil took the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays after giving up two earned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings.

Both of the runs scored against Gil came via the long ball, as Vladimir Guerrero's first-inning homer and Alejandro Kirk's second-inning blast would prove to be all Toronto needed to ensure a victory during a 10-1 win over New York. It's unlikely that Gil makes another start during the ALDS, but because manager Aaron Boone pulled the plug on his outing after just 48 pitches, the 27-year-old righty may be available to pitch out of the bullpen within the next game or two.