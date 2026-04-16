Gil took a no-decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Following a shaky season debut against the Rays, Gil struggled once again Wednesday. Control remained an issue -- the right-hander walked multiple batters in his second straight outing and threw just 48 of his 83 pitches for strikes -- and three of his hits allowed were home runs. Gil has now coughed up seven runs on just eight hits (four homers) and five walks over his first nine innings, so he shapes up as a dangerous fantasy option next week versus Boston.