Gil was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after his start Sunday against the Astros.

Gil was tagged with a loss after he tossed four innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks in Sunday's 7-4 defeat in Houston. The right-hander was coming off of a scoreless outing in Boston, tossing 6.1 innings while striking out two Tuesday, but he couldn't repeat his success versus the Astros. Gil now owns a 1-2 record while posting a 6.05 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with nine punchouts over 19.1 innings in four starts with New York in 2026. He will now have to wait for his next chance with the big-league squad.