Gil (2-1) allowed a run on five hits and four walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out five and earning a win over the Nationals.

Gil gave up one run in the third inning but was otherwise able to work around some traffic on the bases. He continues to struggle with his command; since making his season debut Aug. 3, Gil has walked at least three batters in four of his five appearances. However, he's allowed two or fewer runs in four consecutive outings. He generated 12 whiffs Tuesday, marking the second time he's forced double-digit swinging strikes this season. Gil is now sporting a 3.75 ERA with a lackluster 22:17 K:BB through 24 frames. He's currently lined up to face the White Sox in Chicago this weekend.