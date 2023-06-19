Severino (0-2) yielded four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Boston.

Severino allowed one run through three innings before the Red Sox brought home three runs in the next two frames. After a solid start to his 2023 campaign, the 29-year-old has coughed up 19 earned runs over his last 18.2 innings, driving his season ERA up to 6.30 through six starts. On the bright side, Sunday's outing was the first time he didn't allow a home run since his season debut May 21. Severino's next outing is projected to be at home against the Rangers.