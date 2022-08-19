Severino (lat) is expected to throw live BP on Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Severino threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, marking the first time he's thrown off a mound since July 14. He'll be cleared to face hitters early next week, and he'll likely be in consideration to begin a rehab assignment shortly after. The right-hander isn't eligible to return from the injured list until mid-September, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction.
