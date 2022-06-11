Severino allowed a run on seven hits and a walk while striking out 10 in six innings during Friday's win over the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Severino matched his season-high strikeout total during Friday's win, and he posted his fourth quality start in his last five outings. The right-hander threw 70 of 103 pitches for strikes, and the lone run he gave up came via a solo homer to Jason Heyward in the top of the fifth inning. However, Severino didn't get much run support from the Yankees' offense and was forced to settle for his second no-decision in his last four appearances. He projects to make his next start at home against the Rays on Thursday.