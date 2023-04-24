Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Severino (lat) threw two up and downs for the Yankees on Monday and will throw again Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino continues to make strong progress from the lat strain that has sidelined him for the first three-plus weeks of the regular season. The right-hander will make another throwing appearance over the weekend, and it sounds like if things go right he'll have a chance to begin a rehab assignment. At this point it seems likely that Severino will be able to make starts for the Yankees in the middle of May if there are no setbacks in his rehab.