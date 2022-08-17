Severino (lat) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and indicated that it went well, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

This was Severino's first bullpen session since he landed on the injured list July 14, and the hurler said afterward that it was the best he's felt all year. Per MLB.com, the right-hander is expected to throw a few more side sessions before facing live hitters. Severino isn't eligible to come off the 60-day IL until Sept. 13, and the hope is that he'll be able to make a handful of starts after his activation in order to ramp up for the postseason.