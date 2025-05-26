Stroman (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Stroman has struggled to overcome soreness in his left knee, but tests have shown no structural damage, and he threw a side session May 24. Should the right-hander get through Tuesday's bullpen without a setback, he could be in line for a return to the Yankees in the first half of June. It's unclear if Stroman would immediately return to the rotation, however, as both Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough have been pitching well, while JT Brubaker (ribs) recently began a rehab assignment and Luis Gil (lat) is approaching a return to the mound as well.