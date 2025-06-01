Stroman (knee) tossed live batting practice in Los Angeles on Saturday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stroman threw "around 30 pitches and the equivalent of two innings," per Joyce, in the session, which marked his first time facing live hitters since May 9. The right-hander "looked sharp" according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who also indicated that he's unsure what Stroman's next step will be. Stroman's last game action came April 11, so he'll almost certainly need a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated off the IL, though a timeline for that to take place isn't yet clear. The veteran hurler had been part of New York's rotation prior to getting hurt, but it's not certain that he'll return to that role upon activation, as the team's current five starters -- Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough -- have been mostly effective of late.