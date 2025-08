The Yankees activated Leiter (leg) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Leiter is recovered from the left fibular head stress fracture that sent him to the injured list in early July, and he's back with the Yankees after delivering a scoreless frame in his lone rehab appearance. The right-hander has a 4.46 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB across 34.1 innings and should return to a middle-relief role for New York.