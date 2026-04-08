Leiter (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees. He allowed four runs on four hits and no walks with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Leiter entered in the eighth inning with a two-run cushion but quickly gave it up, highlighted by a two-run homer from Amed Rosario that gave the Yankees the lead. The veteran right-hander has now recorded a blown save in each of his past two appearances and owns a 10.38 ERA and 2.54 WHIP through 4.1 innings. Leiter is still the only Athletics reliever to record a save this season, but with a closer-by-committee setup and a lack of defined roles in the bullpen, blow-up outings like Tuesday's hurt his chances of seeing consistent high-leverage opportunities.