Cortes (4-9) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout over 4.1 innings.

Cortes entered Saturday with a 1.81 ERA in 10 home starts but surrendered a season-high six earned runs, including three homers across the fourth and fifth innings. The Rays have the southpaw's number this season, as he generated only five swinging strikes on 92 pitches and fell to 0-3 against them in four chances. On the year, he owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 111:24 K:BB across 119.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Red Sox next week.