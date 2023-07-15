Cortes (shoulder) will throw to live hitters again Monday and is expected to kick off a minor-league rehab assignment soon thereafter, per MLB.com.

Cortes tossed a 20-pitch simulated game last Sunday, and he proclaimed himself to be "totally pain free" afterward. The southpaw then threw a live batting-practice session Thursday and again emerged without any issues, so he appears to be just about past the shoulder strain that has kept him out of game action since May 30. If all goes well for the remainder of Cortes' rehab, he'll likely rejoin the Yankees' rotation during the first week of August.